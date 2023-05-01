PAs are growing in number: Here's how many are in each state

The number of board-certified physician assistants increased by 76.1 percent in the last decade.

The finding comes from a new report published April 30 by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. There were 95,583 board-certified physician assistants in 2013, compared with 168,318 at the end of 2022. The figure includes both the certified physician assistants in the U.S. and those with a military address.

States with the highest percentage of growth in the number of board certified physician assistants from 2018 to 2022 include Mississippi (47.6 percent), South Carolina (45.9 percent) and Indiana (44.1 percent).

Here are the number of board-certified physician assistants in each state (as of the end of 2022), according to the report:

Alabama: 1,209

Alaska: 673

Arizona: 3,728

Arkansas: 635

California: 13,068

Colorado: 4,537

Connecticut: 2,999

Delaware: 487



District of Columbia: 298

Florida: 11,011



Georgia: 4,727

Hawaii: 478

Idaho: 1,458

Illinois: 4,444

Indiana: 2,253

Iowa: 1,400

Kansas: 1,368

Kentucky: 1,782

Louisiana: 1,572

Maine: 1,045

Maryland: 3,638

Massachusetts: 4,550

Michigan: 6,645

Minnesota: 3,588

Mississippi: 369

Missouri: 1,620

Montana: 885

Nebraska: 1,468

Nevada: 1,233

New Hampshire: 1,072

New Jersey: 4,319

New Mexico: 917

New York: 15,449

North Carolina: 8,561

North Dakota: 390

Ohio: 4,895

Oklahoma: 1,890

Oregon: 2,328

Pennsylvania: 10,999

Rhode Island: 603

South Carolina: 2,507

South Dakota: 695

Tennessee: 3,006

Texas: 11,008

Utah: 2,067

Vermont: 437

Virginia: 4,536



Washington: 3,968

West Virginia: 1,084

Wisconsin: 3,491

Wyoming: 296

To view the full report, click here.