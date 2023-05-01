PAs are growing in number: Here's how many are in each state

The number of board-certified physician assistants increased by 76.1 percent in the last decade.
The finding comes from a new report published April 30 by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. There were 95,583 board-certified physician assistants in 2013, compared with 168,318 at the end of 2022. The figure includes both the certified physician assistants in the U.S. and those with a military address.
States with the highest percentage of growth in the number of board certified physician assistants from 2018 to 2022 include Mississippi (47.6 percent), South Carolina (45.9 percent) and Indiana (44.1 percent).
Here are the number of board-certified physician assistants in each state (as of the end of 2022), according to the report:
Alabama: 1,209
Alaska: 673
Arizona: 3,728
Arkansas: 635
California: 13,068
Colorado: 4,537
Connecticut: 2,999
Delaware: 487
District of Columbia: 298
Florida: 11,011
Georgia: 4,727
Hawaii: 478
Idaho: 1,458
Illinois: 4,444
Indiana: 2,253
Iowa: 1,400
Kansas: 1,368
Kentucky: 1,782
Louisiana: 1,572
Maine: 1,045
Maryland: 3,638
Massachusetts: 4,550
Michigan: 6,645
Minnesota: 3,588
Mississippi: 369
Missouri: 1,620
Montana: 885
Nebraska: 1,468
Nevada: 1,233
New Hampshire: 1,072
New Jersey: 4,319
New Mexico: 917
New York: 15,449
North Carolina: 8,561
North Dakota: 390
Ohio: 4,895
Oklahoma: 1,890
Oregon: 2,328
Pennsylvania: 10,999
Rhode Island: 603
South Carolina: 2,507
South Dakota: 695
Tennessee: 3,006
Texas: 11,008
Utah: 2,067
Vermont: 437
Virginia: 4,536
Washington: 3,968
West Virginia: 1,084
Wisconsin: 3,491
Wyoming: 296
To view the full report, click here.