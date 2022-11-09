Ochsner aims to hire 300 veterans in 3 years

Through a partnership with NextOp, a nonprofit career development service for veterans, New Orleans-based Ochsner Health is striving to hire 300 veterans over three years into clinical and nonclinical careers.

The partnership is being funded through a $1.1 million Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative Grant from the Labor Department and the Delta Regional Authority, according to a Nov. 9 news release.

NextOp and Ochsner said they will use the grant to help qualified military healthcare professionals find healthcare careers after service. The organizations specifically aim to boost high-quality employment opportunities for veterans in communities in Louisiana and Mississippi. They plan to do that by recruiting, hiring and training a hybrid military and veteran recruiter to connect veterans to jobs. There will be four pipelines for military and veteran talent: transitioning military healthcare professionals; underemployed veterans; workforce development; and healthcare leadership development.

"Ochsner is committed to providing our communities with the opportunity to lead longer, healthier and more productive lives, and these workforce opportunities for veterans align wholly with that mission," Missy Sparks, vice president of talent management at Ochsner, said in a news release. "We are proud to partner with NextOp to give our veterans the high-wage careers and stability they deserve."

Ochsner is a 47-hospital system with more than 36,000 employees in Louisiana and Mississippi.

