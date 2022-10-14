New York to create $1.6B health and sciences hub

New York City and the state of New York are planning to turn a City University of New York campus in Kips Bay into a health and science hub, Spectrum News NY1 reported Oct. 13.

The project is designed to create more life science and public health employees by offering several education opportunities.

The new campus will cost $1.6 billion and take up 1.5 million square feet. Included will be upgraded facilities for several New York City colleges and universities, including Hunter College’s School of Nursing and School of Health Professions, the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, and the Borough of Manhattan Community College’s health care programs.

There will also be a simulation training center for medical students, an ambulatory center for New York City-based Bellevue Hospital, a public high school centered on health and sciences, a new forensic pathology center for the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as well as commercial lab and medical office space.

Construction is slated to begin in 2026 and wrap in 2031.