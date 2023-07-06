New York system lifts vaccine mandate

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine for employment, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The change, effective July 7, follows the repeal of the New York State Department of Health mandate and the recent announcement by the federal government regarding the end of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for healthcare workers at CMS-certified healthcare facilities.

"We are excited to share this update regarding our COVID-19 vaccine policy," Charlene Wilson, chief human resource officer at the hospital, said in the release. "Our priority has always been the health and safety of our employees, patients and community. With the NYSDOH's repeal of the vaccine mandate, we believe this change will provide increased choice and autonomy for our dedicated staff."

Even with the change, the health system strongly encourages employees and community members to consider the benefits of vaccination, RRH said.

The health system is also inviting back former employees who left RRH due to the state vaccine mandate. They may learn more and apply for open positions here.

Other New York health systems, including Rome (N.Y.) Health and Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health, have removed their respective vaccine requirements in the wake of the state's repeal.