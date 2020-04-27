New York City to hire 1,000 healthcare workers to track COVID-19 spread

New York City will hire 1,000 workers by the end of May to help track COVID-19 cases and contacts, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced April 27.

"We are hiring. We are looking for talented, experienced health workers," Mr. de Blasio said at a news briefing, CNBC reported. "If you have experience in the healthcare field, if you're ready to lend your talents to this fight, we need you, and we need you right away. We are hiring immediately, and we’ll be hiring throughout the month of May."

City contact tracers will gather information via phone from people diagnosed with COVID-19, obtain the case's contacts and assess case and household contact needs for services to support isolation/quarantine and medical care, according to a city job description.

For its team of contact tracers, the city seeks people with public health backgrounds, said Mr. de Blasio. More information on the job and how to apply is available here.

