Nearly 1 in 5 workers are 'loud quitting': Gallup

While "quiet quitting" remains a trend among the global workforce, employees are also "loud quitting," Gallup finds.

Fifty-nine percent of employees are "quiet quitting" (not engaged), and 18 percent, or nearly 1 in 5 workers, are "loud quitting" (actively disengaged). Gallup defines being not engaged at work as those who do the minimum required and are psychologically detached from their work.

Actively disengaged employees "tend to have most of their workplace needs unmet and spread their dissatisfaction — they have been the most vocal in TikTok posts that have generated millions of views and comments," according to Gallup.

Between "quiet quitters" and "loud quitters," Gallup estimates that workers who are not engaged at work or actively disengaged represent an $8.8 trillion untapped productivity opportunity for global workplaces.

The percentage of engaged full- and part-time employees in the global workforce has climbed to 23 percent, according to Gallup.

However, "the bad news is that employee stress has also increased," Jim Harter, PhD, chief scientist of workplace and well-being for Gallup, wrote in a report published June 13.

"Stress is associated with physical and mental health problems and lower productivity. This raise in employee stress emphasizes the importance of organizations simultaneously addressing employee engagement and well-being in the current and future workforce."

Gallup's findings come from its 2023 "State of the Global Workplace" report and are based on data from 122,416 employed people ages 15 and older worldwide.

Find the analysis in full here.