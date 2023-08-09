Michigan hospital closure to affect 108 workers

A total of 108 team members will be affected by the closure of Lakeview, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in October, a letter to the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity says, according to the Daily News.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health announced Aug. 1 that it will close its Kelsey Hospital after a steady decline in admissions.

In its news release announcing the closure, Corewell Health said affected team members will receive help finding another role with the health system.

As of Aug. 8, more than 20 affected workers had already accepted new positions within Corewell Health, a spokesperson told Becker's.