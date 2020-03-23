Kaleida Health recruiting workers for COVID-19 response team

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health said it is seeking help from nurses, physicians and support staff to work on its response team for COVID-19.

The announcement came March 22 as part of Kaleida's COVID-19 updates and reminders.

The health system said it seeks experienced critical care nurses and medical/surgical nurses.

"As the pandemic continues to surge, the healthcare workforce remains on the front lines of caring for the community. With an increased amount of infected patients and increasing hospital occupancy, there is an urgent need for more clinical staff to care for these patients," said Jody Lomeo, the health system's president and CEO.

Kaleida said healthcare professionals displaced from their jobs in clinics, surgical centers, physician's offices and schools are invited to provide their assistance.

More information is available by calling 716-859-4647.

