Joint Commission issues pandemic alert on managing safety concerns of healthcare workers

The Joint Commission has issued a new publication on addressing concerns from healthcare workers about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The publication is based on more than 2,000 comments from healthcare workers, their loved ones and other community members.

According to the comments, fear of the unknown, fear of getting sick and staff shortages are among the most common concerns from healthcare workers.

The Joint Commission said the publication includes recommendations for addressing these concerns, such as fostering transparent communication and removing barriers to employees seeking mental health services.

To learn more, click here.

