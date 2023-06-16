Job-based optimism trends up in healthcare

Healthcare workers are gaining confidence in their ability to find or hold a job — but such optimism is dropping in most other fields, according to recent data from LinkedIn.

The networking site's "Workforce Confidence Index," which has surveyed more than 37,000 professionals since December, found that job confidence has declined in many industries since January. Healthcare and manufacturing were the exceptions.

Healthcare has sported the highest job confidence across all industries surveyed since January. In the past five months, it has gone up three points in job-based optimism. LinkedIn researchers attribute this to the industry's staffing shortage, which has driven up wages and opportunities for healthcare workers.

On average, job confidence in the U.S. fell four points since January, with professional services, tech and finance workers reporting the largest drops in optimism.