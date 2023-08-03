How long does it take to fill a role? Time to hire in 10 job functions

Healthcare provider has the fourth-longest time to hire among 10 major job functions, according to a new U.S. analysis by LinkedIn data.

The analysis, published Aug. 2, finds the median time to hire for the job function is 59.5 days. Time to hire is calculated as the number of days from the date a job is posted on LinkedIn to the date when the hirer reports it as filled.

Data is based on thousands of confirmed U.S. hires on LinkedIn, flowing out of job listings posted in April.

In some fields, such as healthcare and finance, regulations and background checks can stretch out the time to hire, the report said.

Here are 10 job functions and the median time to hire (days), according to the analysis:

Consulting: 62.9

Finance: 61.7

Engineering: 60.8

Healthcare provider: 59.5

Management: 57.7

Sales: 57.1

Education: 55.9

Legal: 53.3

Human resources: 50

Marketing: 48.6



Read more about the analysis here.