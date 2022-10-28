Hospitals, health systems among industries with lowest promotion rates

Hospitals and health systems are among the five industries with the lowest promotion rates, according to an Oct. 26 analysis from LinkedIn.

LinkedIn's economic graph team identified promotion rates by analyzing more than 140 million active LinkedIn profiles in the United States across 20 industries.

The team found that hospitals and health systems had the third lowest promotion rate of any industry, following government administration (first) and education (second).

LinkedIn attributed this to slow job growth in the sector since February 2020, resulting in fewer promotions.

Technology, information and media had the highest promotion rate, followed by professional services and financial services.