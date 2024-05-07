Hospital plans to recruit 100 nursing techs this summer

University Medical Center New Orleans, part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health, has shared a goal to recruit and employ 100 nursing technicians this summer through its Nurturing the Future of Nursing Program.

The program aims to improve the hospital's workforce and create a sustainable pathway for people to join the field of nursing, with an end goal of transitioning participants into UMC bedside nursing roles after they complete their education and licensure requirements, according to a May 7 news release shared with Becker's.

"By hiring 100 nursing techs this summer, we are not only expanding our workforce, but also investing in the future of healthcare," Allison Guste, chief nursing officer for UMC, said in the release. "These techs will have the opportunity to transition into nursing programs upon graduation, further enriching our talent pool and ensuring high-quality patient care."

Nursing tech students in the program will be paired with a nursing leader for training and mentorship, and will also take part in a networking program.

The first phase of the program begins May 20 and the second phase starts June 17.





