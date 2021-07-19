HHS slates $103M to address healthcare workers' mental well-being

Healthcare organizations have until Aug. 30 to apply for American Rescue Plan funding intended to reduce burnout and promote mental health among healthcare workers, HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration said July 16.

The funding is part of the $103 million available over a three-year period to help organizations establish a culture of wellness among health and public safety workers, as well as support training efforts that build resiliency for those starting out in healthcare, federal officials said in a news release.

Funding opportunities accepting applications include about $29 million to help healthcare organizations in establishing, enhancing or expanding evidence-informed programs or protocols related to promoting an organizational culture of wellness, which includes resilience and mental health among employees.

The Health Resources and Services Administration said there also is about $68 million available over three years for educational institutions and other appropriate state, local, tribal, public or private nonprofit entities training those toward the beginning of their careers in healthcare. Additionally, there is about $6 million available over three years for an organization to provide tailored training and technical assistance to the Health Resources and Services Administration's workforce resiliency programs.

More information about the funding and application process is available here.