HHS provides $103M for programs to reduce healthcare workforce burnout

HHS will disburse $103 million through the Health Resources and Services Administration to address staffing needs, burnout and mental health among healthcare workers.

The money will fund programs, practices and training, particularly for providers in rural and underserved communities, according to a Jan. 20 HHS news release.

Funds came from the American Rescue Plan and will be disbursed among 45 grantees.

HRSA is awarding the money through these three programs:

1. Promoting Resilience and Mental Health Among Health Professional Workforce: $28.6 million among 10 grantees. This aims to establish, improve or expand programs for mental health in the healthcare workforce.

2. Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Training Program: $68.2 million among 34 grantees. The money will be used for training development on reducing burnout and improving resilience in healthcare and nursing.

3. Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Technical Assistance Center: $6 million to George Washington University for training and technical assistance for grantees.