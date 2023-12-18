Healthcare's most stressful jobs

Five healthcare professions have made a new ranking of America's most stressful jobs.

The Occupational Information Network, part of the U.S. Labor Department, has ranked the 873 of the most stressful jobs in the nation. The list — which spans all industries, not just healthcare — considers professions which require employees to accept criticism and deal calmly and effectively with high-stress situations.

Five healthcare positions were named among the 10 most stressful jobs across all industries, USA Today reported: