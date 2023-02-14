Healthcare worker vaccine mandate still in effect, New York governor says

Healthcare workers in New York must still be vaccinated against COVID-19, even as the state allows its mask mandate for hospitals and healthcare facilities to lapse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Feb. 13, according to Spectrum News 1.

The comments come after a state Supreme Court judge struck down the state's healthcare worker vaccination mandate. State officials have filed a notice of appeal in the case. Meanwhile, the federal CMS rule requiring healthcare worker vaccination is still in effect, Ms. Hochul said.

"When you walk into a healthcare facility, a hospital or a nursing home, you should have the right to know that an individual who is taking care of you is not going to contract a virus and pass it on to you," Ms. Hochul said, according to Spectrum News 1. She also pointed to other vaccination rules for healthcare workers, such as the one related to flu shots.

New York on Feb. 12 officially dropped its mask requirement in hospitals. New York ended its COVID-19 state of emergency declaration in September, but, until now, had previously extended the masking requirements.