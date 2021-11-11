HCA Healthcare mandates COVID-19 vaccination

To comply with federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is mandating that employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, according to an internal email sent to staff and shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

"I would like to express my unending gratitude and respect for the work you have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen wrote to staff Nov. 9. "While the high numbers of COVID-19 patients in our facilities have declined significantly over the past few months, we anticipate that this virus will likely continue to be a part of our lives and work for the foreseeable future."

Mr. Hazen added that while HCA has encouraged but not mandated vaccination up to this point, the for-profit hospital operator decided in favor of a mandate considering recently issued government regulations.

HCA Healthcare's requirement applies to its 280,000 employees nationwide. Employees who do not qualify for an exemption must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

HCA Healthcare said the majority of employees have already been fully vaccinated.