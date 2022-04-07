HCA corporate employees to return to full-time, in-person work in May

HCA Healthcare will bring employees back to its corporate campuses in Nashville, Tenn., full time beginning May 2, the company confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's.

The statement said the company believes it is the right time during the COVID-19 pandemic for employees to return to full-time, in-person work.

"While we have some roles that lend themselves to other work models, we believe in-person work benefits our colleagues and our organization by reinforcing our culture and promoting teamwork and professional development," said HCA. "This approach helps us provide the necessary support for our hospitals and other facilities, which operate 24 hours a day, 365 days per year in pursuit of our mission."

HCA is a for-profit hospital operator comprising 182 hospitals and more than 2,300 care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom.