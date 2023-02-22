Hawaii hospital asks locals to help house traveling nurses

Nurses are sparse in Hawaii — in part because the islands' high housing costs keep them out, Hawaii News Now reported Feb. 21.

Honolulu-based Kona Community Hospital is reaching out to community members, asking them to provide housing for an incoming round of travel nurses.

Nearly 20 percent of the hospital's workforce is composed of travel workers — around 120 people.

The hospital's staff started a Facebook page to connect contract laborers with furnished rental units and cars. They are asking residents and real estate agents to post open units as soon as possible, as the next round of staff arrives March 20.

The hospital acquired and furnished its own apartment to aid incoming workers, Diane Hale, RN, Kona Community Hospital's chief nurse executive told the news station.