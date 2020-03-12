Employers adjust sick-leave policies as coronavirus spreads

Large employers are implementing special sick-time benefits to their workers amid the new coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon told employees it is loosening its attendance policy in March and will not make employees who "work from an office, store, fulfillment center, delivery station or sort center" and cannot come to work use unpaid time off.

Walmart also said it is easing its attendance policy through the end of April and told workers to stay home using their paid time off if they are sick or feel uncomfortable coming to work, according to the Journal. The company will provide two weeks of pay to employees required to quarantine. The company said a Walmart employee who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive up to two weeks of pay. If the employee can't work after that, Walmart said it may provide pay for up to 26 weeks.

Other companies that have implemented employee work restrictions include Apple, Epic, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter. Trader Joe's and Darden Restaurants, which operates Olive Gardens in the U.S., are also implementing special sick-time benefits.

While companies are adjusting their policies, many employees still worry about whether their sick days will run out, the Journal reported. The incubation period for confirmed COVID-19 cases is up to 14 days.

