'Emotional rollercoaster': 6 nurses describe latest COVID-19 surge

For nearly two years, nurses have worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic during multiple surges. The latest winter surge comes amid a increase of infections fueled by the omicron variant.

Becker's asked nurses from across the nation to describe the latest surge in one word and how the surge compares to prior ones. Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. They are presented alphabetically.

Veronica Brill, MSN, RN. Associate CNO for UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.).

One word to describe the latest surge: Complicated.



How this surge is different: Every minute, every day, the operational situation is shifting. The shifts are not gradual — rather larger and faster than before. Despite vaccines and boosters, team members are being directly impacted, whether it's infection for themselves or their loved ones, on top of taking care of the skyrocketing patient volumes. This latest emotional rollercoaster has taken us from celebrating the holidays with loved ones, to feeling overwhelmed with COVID-19 volumes and seeing our fellow team members quarantined — all at the same time. On the flip side, the team is putting all the learned lessons on nimbleness, collaboration and gratitude into practice. There is a stronger sense of recognition that we are all in this together, we have been in a similar place before and we know we will get to a better place, together.

Buddy Gager, RN. Singing River Health System, Mississippi Gulf Coast (Ocean Springs).

One word to describe the latest surge: Eerie. Right now, it's a lot like the calm before the storm. Sure, the omicron variant seems less severe, but Mississippi's nursing shortage has only gotten worse. Although we may be admitting fewer COVID-19 patients during this surge, the few who do require hospitalization could cause hospitals to become stretched to the brink due to limited staff. Every other hospital we've spoken with was already reaching capacity before the current surge even hit. Only time will tell who all will be left standing if we do not get the state to help us combat both the virus and the nursing shortage.

How this surge is different: I think we are headed into this fifth surge already broken — staffing levels across the region are increasingly becoming more difficult to manage after each additional wave. Mississippi's healthcare system is once again on the verge of collapse, as more than 2,000 nurses have left for higher-paying jobs in other states since the pandemic began. We lost even more recently who decided to try travel nursing when the fourth wave subsided since they didn't feel as guilty leaving their teams while things were more manageable here at home. That's where a nurse's heart comes in — you don't want to see your co-worker suffer as much as you don't want to see a patient suffer, and that is why many choose to stick it out. Now, with the fifth surge underway, I hope Mississippi nurses put their thoughts of resignation on hold and that those who left come back to help us fight because, even though it helps when one nurse chooses to stay, it just isn't enough.

Cynthia Le, CFNP. Nurse Practitioner at Singing River Health System, Mississippi Gulf Coast.

One word to describe the latest surge: Strength. The strength of all healthcare providers, inpatient as well as outpatient, to endure another surge. The strength to continue fighting another battle. It has not been easy, but we show up every day and give it our all.

How this surge is different: This surge has definitely brought on more — more patients, more hysteria, more work. Yet nursing and support staff remain the same or sometimes less. Even though we may be short-staffed sometimes, we are doing our best with what we have to provide care to our patients and communities. With time and diligence, we will survive this one just like how we have survived the other surges.

Susan Russell, RN. CNO and Patient Care Manager at Singing River Health System, Mississippi Gulf Coast.

One word to describe the latest surge: Exhaustion. Everyone is completely exhausted dealing with the unending need for more resources — whether that need is in terms of people, things or time. I often wondered how everyone endured four years of world wars, with the personal sacrifices, human and material losses and mental toll, but now understand then as now. There are no options other than carrying on — for them, until an armistice was reached, and for us, until the pandemic subsides.

How this surge is different: This surge is different since healthcare workers have weathered four surges before this one, and nothing that was in place before March 2020 in healthcare is quite the same. Team member turnover is reaching historic levels at a record-breaking pace, positions in all areas of healthcare are largely unfilled and now staff is calling out in vast numbers. The silver lining is we've become battle-proven and have a better idea of what this virus does, and of course, more tools in our arsenal, including vaccinations, monoclonal antibodies and new antiviral drugs coming soon.

Hector Sevillano-Torres, RN. Critical Care Nurse at Hartford (Conn.) Hospital.



One word to describe the latest surge: Resilience. As we enter the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, I've reflected a lot on the ongoing challenges and broad range of emotions we have experienced as healthcare workers. We're fighting depression from the immense loss of human life we have seen. We've become frustrated that, despite what we have learned regarding the prevention of spread, we're still experiencing crisis-level hospitalizations across the country — the latest of which is all too reminiscent of the first wave. And many healthcare teams have become mentally and physically exhausted from a pandemic that has not gone away and has tested the limits of healthcare workers around the world. But what has remained abundantly clear to me as I look at the teams at Hartford Hospital is that we are resilient. What has been most prevalent (even to the virus) on these units is a dedication and perseverance that has resulted in high-quality care to the communities we serve. Despite the challenges, we have had a lot to celebrate whether it has been saving a life, introducing new therapies to advance our level of care, and even getting married and having babies. The teams I am surrounded by have done nothing but push forward and have displayed incredible strength and endurance. As we brace ourselves for the next surge, we rely on one another and this shared experience to overcome all the challenges ahead so we can see a better tomorrow.

How this surge is different: Hope. We have so much more hope than we did in March 2020. Despite heading into a second year of a global pandemic, we have accomplished a lot in a very short period. As a result, there are now three authorized vaccines for people ages 18 and above (Pfizer-approved for ages 5 and above), a newly authorized oral antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19, and a much better understanding of what we need to do to maintain safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hope is what has helped so many people adapt to the abundance of restrictions and new way of life. And hope is the reason why healthcare teams continue to do the best they can to provide high-quality care to the communities they serve.

Audrey Silver, MSN, RN. Emergency Department and ED Observation Unit Nurse Manager at Hartford Hospital.

One word to describe the latest surge: Unprecedented. This surge is certainly not something that I imagined occurring nearly two years into this pandemic. It has brought unprecedented numbers of patients into emergency departments, and this has become the most challenging time of many people's careers. However, it has also brought unprecedented camaraderie and interdisciplinary collaboration. It has forced us to constantly think outside the box and promotes an agility in operations that will only help us in managing the ever-changing healthcare needs of our community into the future.

How this surge is different: Our emergency department is currently experiencing extraordinary patient volumes, the highest in our department's history. Much of this volume is related to this new surge of COVID-19. Due to the transmissibility of omicron, staffing has been impacted. However, our staff's positivity rate remains below that of the state's overall positivity rate, demonstrating that personal protective equipment continues to be effective for maintaining staff safety in patient care settings. The last several weeks have challenged us in new ways that we never imagined. But the resultant teamwork has truly been exceptional and has made us all stronger going forward.