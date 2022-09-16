Duke Health contacts police after employees eat cookies, fall ill

Duke Health has contacted police after two employees became sick Sept. 15 after eating donated homemade cookies, NBC affiliate WRAL reported.

The Durham, N.C.-based health system confirmed the incident in a statement shared with Becker's.

"After eating donated home-baked goods today, two employees at Duke Raleigh [N.C.] Hospital reported concerning health symptoms," the statement reads.

One patient told WRAL she was concerned when she saw an employee "slumped over." The patient told the news station another nurse had also become sick about 30 minutes earlier eating the same cookies.

No patients or other workers consumed the food, Duke Health said.

"Regardless of the intent, we take the matter seriously and have referred it to the Raleigh Police Department for investigation," the system said.