COVID-19 hospital workforce updates from 5 states

U.S. hospitals and health systems are taking steps to ensure a strong workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are updates from five states:

New York

1. Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System is recruiting physicians, nurses and other healthcare specialists who have retired recently or moved to nearby facilities. It's also asking nonclinical staff to take vacation days, and some employees are being allowed to work from home.

2. An email viewed by The Wall Street Journal showed that NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue hospital employees in New York City are being asked to volunteer for extra shifts, which could potentially involve triage and assessment of patient respiratory conditions and treating COVID-19 patients.

3. Students at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, part of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, are being trained and deployed to do pharmacy support, help with blood donations and perform other work, The Wall Street Journal reported. A medical student told the newspaper this also includes getting donations of personal protective equipment.

4. A spokesperson for Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City told The Wall Street Journal the hospital has shifted nine nurses to the NewYork-Presbyterian health system, also based in New York City, for a two-week shift.

5. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health is seeking help from nurses, physicians and support staff to work on its response team for COVID-19.

Washington

6. Seattle-based University of Washington Medicine is collecting messages of support for front-line healthcare workers on this website. Website visitors can leave a note that will be shared with them here.

Massachusetts

7. Boston-based Partners HealthCare is requiring employees to wear face masks continuously at work, The Boston Globe reported. The policy covers employees at facilities that provide patient care, including Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital. It includes medical workers, administrators and support staff.

Ohio

8. Ohio hospitals are appealing to service industry workers who have lost jobs in restaurants, bars and retail because of the coronavirus pandemic to come work for them, Columbus Business First reported. The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus tweeted it has "tons of job openings both clinical and nonclinical," and encouraged service industry workers to apply for the jobs here.

Minnesota

9. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic said it will protect the salaries of 63,000 staff members until at least April 28.

