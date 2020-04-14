COVID-19 employee cases jump 142% in 2 weeks at 5 Boston teaching hospitals

The number of confirmed employee COVID-19 cases at Boston's major teaching hospitals had reached nearly 1,000 as of April 13, according to TV station WCVB.

The hospitals reported 958 employee COVID-19 cases on April 13, a 142 percent increase from 396 cases reported two weeks before, according to the station, which looked at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Beth Israel Deaconess reported 62 confirmed employee COVID-19 cases on March 30 compared to 169 on April 13. During that same period, Boston Medical Center reported an increase from 51 to 159; Brigham and Women's reported an increase from 107 to 233; Massachusetts General Hospital reported an increase from 115 to 291; and Tufts reported an increase from 61 to 106.

The numbers of hospital employees testing positive for COVID-19 include staff who do and do not work with patients, according to WCVB. The numbers also only represent employees who have been tested and received results.

The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association told the TV station: "Many of these cases have been contracted from community transmission external to hospitals, [but] we also know that some have arisen from direct caregiving efforts."

