Companies should brace for a culture of quitting

Organizations should prepare themselves for a continuation of quits as a new culture of quitting becomes the norm as the annual quit rate stands to jump up nearly 20 percent from annual pre pandemic levels, according to Gartner.

The pre pandemic average for quits stood at 31.9 million, but that figure could rise to 37.4 million this year, said executive consultancy Gartner in an April 28 news release.

"An individual organization with a turnover rate of 20 percent before the pandemic could face a turnover rate as high as 24 percent in 2022 and the years to come," Piers Hudson, senior director in the Gartner HR practice said in the news release. "For example, a workforce of 25,000 employees would need to prepare for an additional 1,000 voluntary departures."

The reason for the likely increase in quits is new flexibility in work arrangements and employees' higher expectations, according to Gartner. A misalignment between leaders and workers is also contributing to the attrition.

"Organizations must look forward, not backward, and design a post-pandemic employee experience that meets employees' changing expectations and leverages the advantages of hybrid work," said Mr. Hudson.