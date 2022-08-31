Kaweah Health relocating about 100 revenue cycle employees to alleviate office space

Kaweah Health, an eight-campus health system based in Visalia, Calif., will relocate about 100 revenue cycle department employees to free up office space.

The health system, which has 5,200 employees total, confirmed the plans in an Aug. 31 email to Becker's.

Revenue cycle employees will relocate from downtown Visalia to southwest Visalia, said Laura Florez-McCusker, Kaweah Health spokesperson.

The move is designed to free up office space at the downtown Visalia office, which the employees have outgrown, as well as alleviate parking in downtown Visalia in and around Kaweah Health Medical Center, she said.

Kaweah Health Medical Center is the largest acute care hospital — and the only trauma center — between Bakersfield, Calif., and Fresno, Calif.

"Their current space [on Locust Street] is crowded and needs to be updated," Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer of Kaweah Health, said, according to The Foothills Sun-Gazette. "This will provide the team with a much better work environment, and it will decompress downtown parking."

Kaweah Health revenue cycle workers will relocate in September.