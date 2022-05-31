Burned out employees 6 times more likely to want to leave their jobs, survey finds

High rates of burnout exist among workers worldwide, creating more risk of employers losing talent, according to a new report from McKinsey Health Institute.

The report, released May 27, includes findings from a survey of nearly 15,000 employees and 1,000 human resources decision-makers in 15 countries. The survey, conducted between February and April, examined workplace dimensions that ranged from toxic workplace behavior to access to resources. Read more about the methodology here.

Five findings:

1. On average, nearly 1 in 4 employees across the surveyed countries reported burnout symptoms.

2. Employees who report experiencing higher levels of toxic behavior at work were eight times more likely to experience burnout symptoms. One in 4 employees said they experienced high rates of toxic behavior at work.

3. Employees experiencing burnout symptoms were six times more likely to report plans to leave their employers in the next three to six months.

4. Experiencing toxic workplace behavior was the strongest predictor of intent to quit and burnout symptoms.

5. Inclusivity was the strongest predictor of work engagement and job satisfaction.

To learn more about the survey findings, click here.








