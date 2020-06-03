Beaumont Health to outsource nurse anesthetists

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health will outsource certified registered nurse anesthetists at the health system's Dearborn, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne campuses to NorthStar Anesthesia, an Irving, Texas-based anesthesiology group.

Beaumont said June 2 the decision is part of a new anesthesiology model and comes at the right time due to financial pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRNAs at the four campuses are currently employed by Beaumont, while anesthesiologists work for A4/Siromed. Under the new model, CRNAs and anesthesiologists at the four campuses will both work for NorthStar starting Aug. 20.

"We listened to the feedback of our physicians, team members and references to select NorthStar Anesthesia. We know how important it is to our physicians and patients for Beaumont to work with anesthesia groups that deliver high-quality, safe and efficient care and also maintain in-network relationships with insurance companies," Beaumont Health COO Carolyn Wilson, RN, said in a news release.

Beaumont said its Royal Oak, Troy, Grosse Pointe and Farmington Hills campuses will also eventually transition to the same anesthesia model, but the health system has not year identified/selected the partner for those sites. Beaumont will announce its plans for those campuses over the next few months.

