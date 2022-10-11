Bain: 25% of clinicians want out of healthcare

One quarter of U.S. physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses are considering switching careers and one third are considering switching employers, according to newly released results from a survey conducted by Bain & Company.

Below are some key takeaways from the survey and brief, which was released Oct. 11 and can be found in full here.

1. Of the 25 percent of clinicians who are thinking about exiting healthcare entirely, 89 percent cite burnout as the main driver.

2. Nearly 60 percent of physician, advanced practice provider and nurse respondents say their teams are not adequately staffed; 40 percent feel there is a lack of resources to operate at full potential.

3. Physicians' net promoter score dropped from 36 points in 2020 to 19 points today.

4. Clinicians at physician-led practices gave a net promoter score of 40 points compared to the 6 points from clinicians at non-physician-led practices, such as those operated by hospitals, health systems, parent companies or private equity funds.

5. The top three things clinicians care about most in their profession are compensation, quality of patient care and workload, according to the survey. Of those three, they are least satisfied with compensation (59 percent expressed satisfaction) and workload (60 percent). Eighty percent said they are satisfied with the quality of patient care.

6. Burnout shows up throughout clinicians' days, with 63 percent saying they feel worn out at the end of the workday, 51 percent saying they feel they don't have time and energy for family and friends during leisure time, and 38 percent feeling exhausted in the morning at the thought of another workday.