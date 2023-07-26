AI is more likely to snatch women's jobs: McKinsey

Generative AI could automate 30 percent of U.S. work hours by 2030, according to a July 26 report from McKinsey & Co. As a result, the economy could "reweight" toward higher-wage jobs — leaving women's roles most vulnerable.

Twelve million occupational transitions may be required before 2030, according to the report. Lower-wage workers are 14 times more likely to need to switch jobs.

Women are 1.5 times more likely to be affected than men, since they disproportionately hold jobs in the lowest wage quartiles (along with people of color and those with less education). Women are highly represented in customer service, which could shrink by 2 million jobs, and office support, which could shrink by 3.7 million roles as AI moves in.