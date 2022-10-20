85% of health facilities short on allied health workers

The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found.

AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.

The problem:

Eighty-five percent of healthcare facilities are experiencing at least moderate shortages of allied health professionals.





Radiologic technicians are in the highest demand. They are closely followed by physical therapists, then laboratory technicians and occupational therapists.





Healthcare facilities leaders identified the labor shortage (80 percent), a longer time to fill positions (71 percent) and worker burnout (46 percent) as challenges.





Thirty percent of allied health staff are temporary workers, up 5 percent since before the pandemic.

How facilities leaders aim to solve it: