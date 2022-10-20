85% of health facilities short on allied health workers

The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found.
AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.
The problem:
- Eighty-five percent of healthcare facilities are experiencing at least moderate shortages of allied health professionals.
- Radiologic technicians are in the highest demand. They are closely followed by physical therapists, then laboratory technicians and occupational therapists.
- Healthcare facilities leaders identified the labor shortage (80 percent), a longer time to fill positions (71 percent) and worker burnout (46 percent) as challenges.
- Thirty percent of allied health staff are temporary workers, up 5 percent since before the pandemic.
How facilities leaders aim to solve it:
- Sixty-seven percent of facilities say they are offering allied health workers incentives such as sign-on bonuses.
- Fifty-nine percent of facilities are raising pay for allied health workers.
- Eighty-two percent of facilities are hiring new graduates to help fill gaps, while 59 percent are taking on temporary workers.