82% of young workers say 'quiet quitting' is appealing, survey finds

In recent months, the term "quiet quitting" has gained traction on social media, referring to a phenomenon in which workers to reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. The exact phrase has particularly caught on among younger workers, with 82 percent of millennials and Generation Z workers saying that the concept appeals to them, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by Axios and the research firm The Generation Lab, is based on a survey of a representative sample of 828 young people in September, using a nationwide panel of individuals aged 18 to 29.

Survey participants were asked, "How appealing is the idea of doing the minimum amount of work at your job so as to safely stay employed, and maximize your leisure, wellness and time outside of work?"

Seventy percent of respondents said they find the idea extremely or pretty appealing, while 12 percent said they were already practicing the idea. Only 5 percent said the idea is not appealing at all.

Survey participants were also asked what motivates them the most to work at the job they are working at or a job they previously worked at. More than half of respondents cited money as the biggest motivator, followed by skills/experience (20 percent).

Find the study in full here.