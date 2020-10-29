79% of nurses say healthcare workers lack enough information on COVID-19 vaccines

Many nurses feel they don't have sufficient information about COVID-19 vaccines and the development process, according to new survey findings released by the American Nurses Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association.

The October survey of 12,939 nurses found that 79 percent of respondents said healthcare workers have not received enough information about COVID-19 vaccine safety, side effects and administration. Additionally, 75 percent of respondents said they are skeptical or unclear about the COVID-19 clinical trials process, and 70 percent said they are skeptical or unclear about the COVID-19 vaccine approval process.

Nearly half of respondents said they are not comfortable discussing COVID-19 vaccines with patients, according to the survey.

"These findings underscore the gaps that need to be addressed quickly and effectively," ANA President Ernest Grant, PhD, RN, said in a news release. "Education of nurses and other healthcare workers must be a top priority to ensure a high level of vaccination among these essential workers. This is critical, both to protect these front-line providers, as well as in recognition of how their behavior and beliefs influence the public."

