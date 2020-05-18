59% of healthcare workers say their mental health worsened from pandemic

Most healthcare workers said their mental health has worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey from a global network of advisory firms.

The April KPMG survey asked 1,000 U.S. workers, including 194 in healthcare, about how they were adjusting to the pandemic. It did not distinguish between clinical and support staff.

Fifty-nine percent of healthcare workers said their mental health had worsened due to the pandemic, compared to 51 percent in industries outside of healthcare.

Forty-one percent of healthcare workers said their mental health had improved because of the public health crisis.

