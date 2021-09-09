5 vaccine mandate protests at hospitals in September

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these policies.

Here are five hospitals and health systems where healthcare workers have participated in protests in September.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list.

1. Workers protested a state mandate Sept. 8 outside Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Medical Center, according to news station WWNY.

2. Healthcare workers participated in a rally Sept. 5 in front of the Mohawk Valley Medical Arts Building at Amsterdam, N.Y.-based St. Mary's Healthcare to protest the state's vaccine mandate, according to The Daily Gazette.

3. Healthcare workers participated in a protest of the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate Sept. 4 near Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y., according to RiverheadLOCAL.

4. Healthcare workers protested Oregon's vaccine mandate Sept. 8 outside Salem Hospital, according to the Salem Reporter.

5. Healthcare workers protested Sept. 4 outside Stormont Vail Hospital over the Topeka, Kan.-based hospital's vaccine mandate, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.