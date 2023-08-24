4-day week wins workers' support

Eighty-one percent of the full-time workforce supports a four-day work week — and most of them would sacrifice something for it, according to an Aug. 23 survey from Bankrate.

The personal finance website conducted an online survey of 2,367 U.S. adults between July 20-24.

Eighty-nine percent of respondents prefer at least one of three flexible offerings: a four-day work week, hybrid work or fully remote work. This is more common among women (92 percent of women prefer flexibility, compared with 87 percent of men), and younger generations. Ninety-three percent of Generation Z respondents and 91 percent of Millenials support at least one flexible offering, compared with 87 percent of each Gen Xers and baby boomers.



Plus, 89 percent of workers who support the four-day work week would sacrifice something for it, according to the survey. Fifty-four percent would work longer hours, 37 percent would change jobs or industries, 27 percent would work in the office more and 10 percent would take a pay cut.