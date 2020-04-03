39% of Americans have lost job, income due to COVID-19: 5 survey findings

About 72 percent of Americans say their life has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in a new survey from Kaiser Family Foundation, up 32 percentage points from just two weeks ago.

KFF polled a nationally representative sample of 1,226 adults from March 25-30, assessing their concern over and response to the pandemic. KFF then compared these results to a similar survey it published in mid-March.

Five survey findings:

1. More Americans are worrying about the pandemic's economic consequences. Survey respondents reported the following financial concerns:

Negative impacts to long-term investments — 59 percent

Being laid off — 52 percent

Loss of income from a workplace closure or reduced hours — 45 percent

2. About 57 percent of respondents said they can't afford to miss work and were worried about putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus. This figure was up from 35 percent from KFF's mid-March poll.

3. Thirty-nine percent of Americans said they had already lost their job, lost income or had their work hours reduced because of the pandemic.

4. More Americans are also reporting adverse mental health effects due to COVID-19. Forty-five percent said stress or worry from the pandemic was impacting their mental health, up from 32 percent in KFF's previous survey.

5. Ninety-two percent of respondents said they were following social distancing measures.

To view the full survey, click here.

