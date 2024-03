20 states facing acute nursing shortages

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment of registered nurses will grow 6% between 2022 and 2032. About 193,100 openings for RNs are projected each year on average over the decade as workers move to different occupations or depart the labor force, such as to retire.

This comes as an adequate supply of nurses will be needed to address a rising demand for healthcare, and as nursing shortages affect states across the U.S.

On March 1, Medical Solutions, a healthcare staffing company, released the 20 states where nurses are needed the most based on the most current nurse-to-state population ratios and projected need by 2030. Ratios in the report were from Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics data published in NurseJournal. Projected need by 2030 is from Projections Central, a site sponsored by the Labor Department.

Here are the 20 states where nurses are needed the most, per the Medical Solutions article:

Note: States are listed in alphabetical order.

Arizona

Ratio: 7.61 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 22,980 nurses

California

Ratio: 8.34 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 35,000 nurses

Colorado

Ratio: 8.97 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 15,170 nurses

Florida

Ratio: 8.88 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 27,390 nurses

Georgia

Ratio: 7.6 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 13,260 nurses

Illinois

Ratio: 10.28 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 6,250 nurses

Indiana

Ratio: 9.86 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 5,210 nurses

Maryland

Ratio: 8.08 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 12,320 nurses

Michigan

Ratio: 10.11 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 8,160 nurses

Nevada

Ratio: 7.54 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 5,590 nurses

New Jersey

Ratio: 8.46 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 7,190 nurses

New York

Ratio: 9.68 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 33,420 nurses

North Carolina

Ratio: 9.75 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 11,770 nurses

Pennsylvania

10.64 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 13,100 nurses

South Carolina

8.33 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 4,990 nurses

Tennessee

Ratio: 8.63 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 10,870 nurses

Texas

Ratio: 7.69 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 37,740 nurses

Utah

Ratio: 6.75 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 4,980 nurses

Virginia

Ratio: 8.00 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 5,560 nurses

Washington

Ratio: 8.34 nurses per 1,000 people

Projected need by 2030: 9,990 nurses