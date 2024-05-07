10 states with most physician assistants

The number of board certified physician assistants/associates grew 87% over 10 years, from 95,583 at the end of 2013 to 178,708 by the end of 2023.

The finding is from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, which released new research May 3 highlighting the continued growth of the PA profession and its effect on patient care. Nearly 150,000 board certified PAs provided responses for at least a portion of the report. Some reported a military or U.S. territory address, or indicated they are living abroad.

Here are the 10 states with the most PAs, according to the report:

1. New York: 16,168

2. California: 14,023

3. Florida: 11,821

4. Texas: 11,687

5. Pennsylvania: 11,471

6. North Carolina: 9,115

7. Michigan: 6,983

8. Ohio: 5,264

9. Georgia: 5,087

10. Massachusetts: 4,867