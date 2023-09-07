10 states people are moving to, leaving

The young and rich aren't the only ones flocking down South.
People are leaving California and New York for Texas and Florida, according to a Sept. 4 analysis from Forbes. In fact, a cohort of Southern states are drawing Americans from the East and West Coasts. The publication analyzed U.S. Postal Service change-of-address data to determine the 10 states gaining and losing the most residents.
Here's what they found:
10 states people are moving to:
1. Texas
2. Florida
3. South Carolina
4. North Carolina
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. Nevada
8. Maine
9. Delaware
10. Idaho
10 states people are leaving:
1. California
2. New York
3. Illinois
4. Pennsylvania
5. Massachusetts
6. Washington
7. Colorado
8. Indiana
9. Michigan
10. Wisconsin