Verizon enhancing telehealth platform 

Verizon is expanding the BlueJeans Telehealth platform it launched in 2021.

The expansion includes enhanced access to new data sources and new partner integrations, Verizon said in a March 15 news release.

4 things to know:

1. BlueJeans Telehealth is building on its Apple Health app integration. Patients using iPhones will be able to share more categories of data directly to the BlueJeans Telehealth app for their provider to view during an appointment. These include blood pressure, blood glucose, respiratory rate, height and weight.

2. Image Capture allows both patients and providers to capture, upload and share images in the Televist Tile during a televisit. Patient Image Capture allows images to be live captured or uploaded during a visit. Provider Image Capture allows providers to pull an image to be used in a visit and annotated for further discussion.

3. SMS messages can be used to remind of, or invite to, a televisit. Patients and providers can also send SMS invites during meetings to ensure family and care teams can join with minimal setup.

4. Integration with Redox provides for interoperability with more than 85 EHR systems.