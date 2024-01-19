UVA Health bolsters global telehealth coverage

Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health is creating a telehealth clinic that will focus on medically underserved communities all over the world.

The clinic is in collaboration with a U.K.-based charity organization in which up to 100 UVA physicians volunteer, said a Jan. 18 report from CBS 19 News. UVA Health is establishing a clinic in the U.S. that will function as the American branch of the organization.

UVA physicians work with physicians in developing countries by providing them with assistance on a video call. Some partner physicians work in combat zones or communities with low access to medical resources, and having another person available to work with can provide patients with higher levels of care.

"These technologies enable them to provide continuous care as needed to patients around the globe," said Karen Rheuban, MD, head of telehealth at UVA Health. "And we certainly know there are huge disparities for patients, especially in the developing world in conflict zones. And so for us, this is a labor of love where we can also contribute to bettering the lives of patients worldwide."