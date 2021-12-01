UAMS Digital Health & Innovation institute to open 5 telehealth training centers

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Institute for Digital Health & Innovation is expanding its virtual health push by launching five telehealth training centers across Arkansas and Tennessee, it announced Nov. 30.

The institute's South Central Telehealth Resource Center will head up the new satellite sites and train clinicians in how to deliver digital health services.

The Agriculture Department granted the UAMS Institute two grants of more than $1.8 million to launch the South Central Telehealth Resource Center and the new training sites.

The training centers will support digital health in educational and healthcare settings and offer both in-person and virtual training.

"Through technology and innovation, UAMS has the opportunity to train more healthcare professionals who will provide our communities with quality health through digital healthcare across multiple states," Joseph Sanford, MD, director of the UAMS Digital Health & Innovation institute, said in the news release.

The training centers are at the following five locations: