Tuskegee University launches virtual care station on campus

Tuskegee (Ala.) University has rolled out a new on-campus virtual care station in collaboration with telehealth company OnMed that is available for no cost to students, staff and the community as a whole.

The station, the first of its kind in the state, will provide virtual access to OnMed clinicians, who can send electronic prescriptions to local pharmacies.

"Tuskegee University has a long history of bringing trusted healthcare to rural spaces in the state of Alabama and worldwide," university President Charlotte Morris, PhD, said in a Sept. 9 Tuskegee news release. "We hope this pilot station will extend across the Alabama Black Belt counties and provide healthcare services for even more residents."

OnMed CEO Tom Vanderheyden stated that his company will work with the university to "advance the core tenets of access and affordability across the region and the country, and to deliver a valued healthcare experience to their students, faculty and staff."