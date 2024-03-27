Tufts expands access to virtual care

Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine entered into a partnership with AI-powered virtual clinic Curai Health to expand access to virtual care.

Tufts added a new feature to its patient portal app that allows patients to express their clinical issues and choose whether to opt for a face-to-face consultation with a Tufts Medicine practitioner or for virtual healthcare facilitated by Curai, according to a March 27 news release Curai shared with Becker's.

With the virtual care facilitated by Curai, patients will get connected to a licensed clinician within minutes at any time of day. If needed, patients will be referred to an in-person physician within the Tufts Medicine network following their virtual visit.