Telehealth use falls 16% in 1 month: 3 things to know

Telehealth usage among individuals with private insurers fell month-over-month for the first time since September, dropping by 16 percent in February, according to healthcare data cost organization Fair Health.

Three things to know:

1. Telehealth claims made up 7 percent of medical claim lines in January and 5.9 percent of medical claim lines in February.

2. The top five reasons for telehealth visits in January were mental health conditions (51.3 percent), joint and soft tissue diseases and issues (3.3 percent), developmental disorders (2.9 percent), acute respiratory diseases and infections (2.6 percent), and COVID-19 (2.3 percent).

3. The top five reasons for telehealth visits in February were mental health conditions (54.6 percent), joint and soft tissue diseases and issues (3.2 percent), developmental disorders (3 percent), acute respiratory diseases and infections (2.2 percent), and hypertension (1.8 percent).

