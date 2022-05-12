Telehealth prescription company reports strong revenue

A telehealth prescription company designed for gender-based health needs is reporting strong revenue growth.

Hims & Hers, which provides birth control and erectile dysfunction pills through virtual visits, nearly doubled its revenue in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a year earlier, to $101.3 million, according to its May 9 earnings report.

The company said it grew by doubling its skin care line, joining forces with telehealth startup Goodwell for sleep and joint care education, and partnering with Carbon Health for in-person primary care visits for California patients.

Hims & Hers also finished the quarter with 710,000 subscriptions, up 82 percent from the year before.