Teladoc and Doctor on Demand are competing to recruit hundreds of physicians to join their teams, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Purchase, N.Y.-based Teladoc has seen a 50 percent spike in serves through March 20 compared to the week prior. The demand for virtual consultations has Teladoc scrambling to hire clinicians. The company has added thousands of clinicians to its network through online ads and contacting them on social media.

Teladoc is working to hire physicians in nonessential specialties, such as allergy and endocrinology, since many of these departments are temporarily suspended at hospitals. The company is also willing to cough up more money to recruit physicians, WSJ reported. Though, Teladoc would not disclose rates.

Doctor on Demand has added physicians to its platform and also expanded its computer infrastructure. The company is using other incentives to lure physicians, WSJ reported.

The race to expand its staff comes as patients are waiting hours to virtually consult with a provider. Jennifer Fritz-Crist, 34, of Dallas, said she waited 22 hours on hold before her appointment was canceled. She went to another provider, but was unable to register for services because the "waiting room" was full.

