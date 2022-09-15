Report: DEA probes telehealth provider's prescribing practices

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allegedly opened an investigation into ADHD telehealth provider Done, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 15.

The probe, led by the DEA's Diversion Control Division, is looking into Done's prescribing practices for stimulants such as Adderall.

Done said in a statement to the Journal that it hasn't received any notifications from the DEA or any other federal agency regarding an investigation, request for records or preservation of documents and that the company is committed to providing high-quality psychiatric care while complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

The alleged investigation comes after a 2021 internal company report, written by Done's former chief medical officer, said that "multiple Done providers have specifically expressed a perception of pressure to diagnose ADHD and prescribe stimulants."

Done has said that report was irrelevant to its business and that its clinicians use their judgment and follow proper procedures.

The company is among the lastest telehealth companies to come under scrutiny by the Justice Department.

Telehealth startup Cerebral was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors on May 4 after allegations of overprescribing controlled substances.

Cerebral has since suspended controlled substance prescriptions for new patients.